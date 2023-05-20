Report: Tottenham hold talks with 'world-class' 38-year-old director











Tottenham Hotspur are currently looking to recruit both a new sporting director and a new head coach.

One report now doing the rounds suggests Spurs have been in talks with Roma chief Tiago Pinto.

According to Tuttomercatoweb – via Sport Witness – he is on Daniel Levy’s shortlist for the director’s role.

Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

Spurs have reportedly been having ‘numerous talks’ in recent weeks to try and find the right person for the job.

One of the hypotheses that has ‘emerged’ and is ‘deepening’ is that of Pinto.

The outlet claims Tottenham have held talks with the 38-year-old in London over the vacancy.

According to TMW’s information, it was Levy who included Pinto on the list of potential candidates.

The Spurs chairman had reportedly tasked an intermediary to get in touch with the Portuguese over a potential move.

Pinto is just one of the names on the list and the report doesn’t say how good the purported meeting went.

Nonetheless, this is one lead worth following, along with the likes of Markus Krosche, Tim Steidten, Marco Neppe and Lee Dykes.

‘World-class talent’

Pinto is currently general manager at Roma, where he works closely alongside former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

“He is my buddy, my partner, every day, a great director and, today, a great friend,” Mourinho said of Pinto last year.

The duo helped Roma clinch the 2022-23 Europa Conference League trophy.

Roma’s chairman Dan Friedkin has also described the reported Tottenham target as “a world-class talent”.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Spurs’ priority at present is to land a good sporting director.

Julian Nagelsmann reportedly opted against joining Tottenham because the situation was unclear to him.

Spurs cannot afford to lose out on any more top candidates, so hopefully they’ll sort this out as soon as possible.

Pinto would be a good shout for Tottenham as his CV is already quite impressive.