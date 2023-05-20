Report: Spurs now eyeing 36-year-old used to 'extraordinary success'











Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a new sporting director in wake of Fabio Paratici’s departure from Spurs.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham have now set their sights on Bayern Munich’s Marco Neppe.

TMW say Markus Krosche is the frontrunner and they also mention Tiago Pinto, Tim Steidten and Lee Dykes.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

All those names have been doing the rounds, while Neppe’s name is fairly new in the Spurs director search.

The 36-year-old has been at Bayern since 2014, when he joined the Bundesliga giants as a scout.

Neppe rose through the ranks, becoming head of scouting in 2017 and then technical director in 2021.

Tottenham may well fancy their chances of landing him this year amid reports claiming his position is at risk.

According to Kicker journalist Georg Holzner (via Twitter), Neppe’s work this season is being questioned.

He played a role in signing Sadio Mane, Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui last summer.

However, these signings have not worked out particularly well so far.

Bayern are just one point clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.

With two league games left to play, the Bavarians are still sweating for the title.

By contract, they wrapped up their 10th consecutive title by April 23 last year.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

‘A team that is homogeneous and wins everything’

Bayern have shown their ruthless streak already this season, parting company with Julian Nagelsmann.

If they do the same with Neppe, then Spurs could potentially look to take advantage and bring him to N17.

He is used to “extraordinary success” and says helping build a team that “wins everything” is “the best feeling”.

This is in his words, as per the Bayern website.

Neppe would have a big project on his hands at Tottenham, who are in need of major surgery.

Nonetheless, he has worked hard to get to where he is, and hopefully some of his magic can rub off on Spurs.