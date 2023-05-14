Jose Mourinho has already raved about 38-year-old sporting director who Tottenham want











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Roma’s Tiago Pinto – who Jose Mourinho has already labelled a ‘great director’.

Spurs are seemingly stepping up their attempts to replace Fabio Paratici after the Italian resigned from his role as managing director of football last month.

Paratici was hit with a worldwide ban from FIFA after his former club, Juventus, was found guilty of false accounting.

Tottenham will be hoping their next appointment goes according to plan after Paratici’s situation caused a stir off the pitch.

Daniel Levy has already named Scott Munn as the club’s new chief football officer, but it seems that he is eyeing a move for Tiago Pinto to work beneath him.

Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

Indeed, The Daily Mail reports that Spurs have identified Pinto as a possible replacement for Paratici. The 38-year-old made the switch to Roma back in January 2021 after a three-and-a-half-year spell at Benfica.

He’s worked with Jose Mourinho over the past couple of seasons and it’s fair to say that the former Tottenham boss is a huge fan of his work.

Mourinho on Pinto

Speaking to Record after lifting the Europa League Conference with Roma last year, Mourinho hailed the work Pinto has done behind the scenes.

“He is my buddy, my partner, every day, a great director and, today, a great friend,” he said.

“Now I realise why Benfica didn’t win the league this year.”

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Pinto did a brilliant job with Benfica and was renowned for identifying relatively unknown talents before selling them for huge fees.

The Portuguese chief is used to working at clubs where he can’t spend freely, which would indicate that he could be a good fit for Spurs.

Tottenham are facing a crucial summer ahead and Daniel Levy will be tasked with hiring both a manager and sporting director whose values align.

