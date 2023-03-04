Report: Tottenham could make shock move for 43-year-old manager if Antonio Conte leaves Spurs











Tottenham Hotspur could consider appointing Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper as their next manager if Antonio Conte leaves the club this summer.

The Italian only signed an 18-month deal when he took charge of Spurs. That contract will expire at the end of this season, and there’s a good chance Conte will walk away.

Tottenham will need a quality replacement if that happens and among all the names linked with the Spurs job, Cooper is arguably the most surprising one.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham could consider appointing Steve Cooper if Antonio Conte leaves

Tottenham‘s trophy drought has crossed the 15-year mark now.

That is absolutely shocking for a club as big as Spurs, and they really need to find a manager who can lead them to silverware if Conte leaves the club.

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a return to North London in recent weeks, while some like Rio Ferdinand have tipped Thomas Tuchel to replace Conte.

However, Dean Jones has reported on GiveMeSport that Forest boss Cooper is expected to be in the mix to become the new Spurs boss this summer.

The 43-year-old has been at the City Ground since September 2021 and he has done a tremendous job there. He guided Forest back to the Premier League and he could well keep them up.

The Daily Mail claimed this week that the Reds face a fight to keep their manager, but if Tottenham come calling, it could be a fight they end up losing.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TBR View:

Cooper really is an interesting choice for Tottenham.

He’s definitely not the proven winner that many Spurs fans want, but he is a good tactician who has shown his quality at Swansea and Forest over the years.

However, Tottenham are a huge step up from what he has previously managed. That makes him an extremely risky option for Spurs or any other big club in the country.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Tottenham, but we’ll sure be surprised if they end up appointing Cooper as Conte’s successor.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Show all