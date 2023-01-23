'I'd put money on Spurs': Ferdinand makes Thomas Tuchel prediction











Rio Ferdinand has told his YouTube channel that he would put money on Thomas Tuchel becoming Tottenham Hotspur manager when asked where he expects the German to end up next.

Tuchel remains out of work after being sacked by Chelsea earlier in the season. Of course, the Blues endured a torrid start to the season. But he did certainly enjoy a lot of success at Stamford Bridge, with the high point being the Champions League win.

It appears that there is speculation that he could return to the Premier League in the future. Reports from the Evening Standard claimed that the 49-year-old is interested in the Tottenham job amid doubts over Antonio Conte’s future.

Ferdinand backs Tuchel for Tottenham job

Conte has had a difficult season in North London. And The Times reported on Sunday that talks over a new contract had stalled.

If the Italian did leave, it would certainly be no surprise to see Tuchel heavily linked with the post. And when asked about where he expects the former Borussia Dortmund boss to end up next, Ferdinand seemed pretty confident about his next move.

“Spurs. I’d put money on Spurs. I’d put money on Spurs right now. If Tuchel ends up at Spurs, I would not be surprised,” he told his YouTube channel.

Spurs fans may have major reservations

Tuchel would be an interesting choice from Tottenham. They have now appointed a couple of marquee names in recent years in the likes of Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Unfortunately, that is yet to reap real rewards for Spurs. So it would not be a surprise if they wanted someone with more of a long-term vision if Conte leaves.

In fairness, Tuchel has managed at least 100 games in each of his last four jobs. So there is the potential for him to stay a decent amount of time wherever he ends up.

But given his Chelsea connections and how his time at Stamford Bridge ended, there are bound to be plenty of disappointed Tottenham fans if he ends up succeeding Conte.