Journalist Ben Jacobs has shared what Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy’s respective stances are about the Argentine returning to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs currently have Antonio Conte at the helm, but the Italian is out of contract at the end of this season. It’s still unclear if he will extend his stay in North London, but Tottenham have to be prepared in case he walks away.

A number of names have been linked with the Spurs job recently, including Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino would be very interested in returning as Tottenham manager

Mauricio Pochettino, like many of his predecessors, did not win a trophy at Tottenham during his time there, but it has to be said that he’s one of the biggest reasons why Spurs have been good over the years.

The Argentine led the North Londoners to the final of the Champions League and they were briefly even in the title race on a couple of occasions when he was at the helm.

However, a poor start to the 2019/20 season forced Levy to show Pochettino the door, but over three years on now, the Spurs chairman could decide to bring the Argentine back to North London.

Jacobs claims that Levy and Pochettino still maintain a good relationship and neither party would be opposed to a reunion if Conte departs. However, he is not the only name on the list.

The journalist told TeamTalk: “Levy and Pochettino have got an excellent relationship. Both on a professional and personal level, they are still in touch.

“From Levy’s point of view, and the wider club hierarchy, there will be no problems bringing Pochettino back. And I think that should the Spurs job become available, Poch would be very interested, but he won’t be the only candidate.

“I think that Pochettino will be there. But first and foremost, Tottenham need to establish with Antonio Conte exactly what the plan is. But if the eventuality comes where Conte leaves, and obviously that contract is ticking down, then Pochettino is one to watch.”

TBR View:

Tottenham need to get their next appointment right and Pochettino is not a bad option.

The Argentine, branded as a ‘world-class’ manager by Jamie O’Hara, knows the club very well. Many players who played under him are still there at Spurs, and his arrival could even convince Harry Kane to extend his stay.

However, Tottenham’s aim has always been to end their trophy drought and Pochettino was not able to do that during his five-year stay at the club.

That will remain a worry for some Spurs supporters if he comes back to the club this summer.

