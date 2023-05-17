'Amazing' Tottenham target opts out of first-team training at his current club











Tottenham Hotspur target Robert Sanchez is no longer training with the first-team at current club Brighton, according to his manager.

Reports have linked the goalkeeper with a move to Tottenham for quite some time. He was the starting goalkeeper at Brighton but lost his place.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi has been brave with his decisions this season. He has been massively rewarded as the side are now battling to finish in the top six.

Spurs look like they will need a new goalkeeper as club legend Hugo Lloris is likely to leave in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Tottenham target Sanchez opts out of first-team training

It has been a weird season for Spurs. They have had three managers and could miss out on European qualification all together.

It is no shock to see them linked to a goalkeeper amid Lloris’ uncertain future. Sanchez has shown he can still be good on his day despite dropping out of the Brighton starting XI.

Journalist Tom Barclay reported that De Zerbi was asked on the current situation with Sanchez.

Barclay stated: “Roberto De Zerbi also confirms Robert Sanchez is currently not with the first team because the player ‘wants it this way’.”

This is huge news. Before this, the ‘amazing‘ Spaniard had not been fully dropped by De Zerbi.

He was placed on the bench and the Italian manager still allowed him to play in the FA Cup semi-final match against Manchester United.

To see Sanchez apparently decide that he doesn’t want to train with the first-team does not look good. Despite this, it could be a good opportunity for Spurs to sign him.

If he is trying to force a move, then Brighton will want him gone sooner rather than later. This would be so that De Zerbi’s upbeat squad doesn’t get unsettled.

