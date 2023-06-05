Report: Spurs are desperate to sign 'incredible' 27-year-old PL star - and he's ready to move if fee's agreed











Brentford are ready to call Tottenham Hotspur’s bluff as they dig their heels in over their £40 million valuation of David Raya.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that the Spaniard is ready to make the move to Spurs this summer.

Tottenham will surely be on the lookout for a new number one in the coming months. Hugo Lloris’ form has been in decline for some time. And it does appear that he could be on the way to Saudi Arabia in the near future.

Brentford ready to call Tottenham’s bluff over David Raya

It seems that David Raya is the man Tottenham want to replace Lloris. However, the two clubs appear to be some way apart when it comes to the valuation.

According to The Sun, the Bees want £40 million for 27-year-old. Tottenham meanwhile, value Raya at half that amount as he heads into the final year of his contract. It is claimed that Spurs are desperate to sign him.

Brentford have no plans to negotiate, it seems. The Sun claims that they are ready to call Spurs’ bluff when it comes to paying the money for Raya.

Certainly, Brentford will feel that they are in a strong position. Tottenham surely cannot afford to let the new campaign start without having a new goalkeeper through the door.

And Raya is one of the best in the league. Jurgen Klopp has previously suggested that he is ‘incredible‘ with the ball at his feet.

So he could be an absolutely ideal replacement for someone who has been as important as Lloris has been. And Brentford obviously know this.

They may lose Raya on a free transfer in a year. However, it is a risk that Thomas Frank’s men are clearly willing to take.