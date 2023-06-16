Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

The Ange Postecoglou era at Spurs is underway and the Australian is looking to put his stamp on the side ahead of the start of the new season.

A new midfielder is on the agenda at Tottenham, and 90min claim Gravenberch is someone they are looking at.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Tottenham are keeping an eye on Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch only joined Bayern Munich last year, but his future is already up in the air.

The talented Dutch midfielder didn’t even play 1000 minutes in all competitions last season. He started three times in the Bundesliga and just twice in the Champions League, and he’s clearly not happy with that.

Gravenberch has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern as a result this summer, and Liverpool are reportedly the keenest to sign him.

However, the report claims three other Premier League sides are looking at him too – West Ham United, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this summer, with Bayern Munich one of the clubs credited with an interest.

Gravenberch would be a great signing to replace the Dane.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He wants Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch is an incredible talent.

The 21-year-old was one of the best midfielders in the Eredivisie during his time at Ajax. He was linked with a move to numerous clubs last year, but Bayern eventually won the race to sign him.

Now, there’s a big chance he’ll leave the German champions this summer, and even though Tottenham are interested, the report claims the midfielder prefers a move to Liverpool instead.

The Reds are also keen to sign him, so much so that Fabrizio Romano claimed Jurgen Klopp thinks he’s the ‘perfect‘ signing for Liverpool this summer.