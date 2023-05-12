Report: The real reason why Tottenham haven't offered Julian Nagelsmann a contract yet











Tottenham Hotspur contacted Julian Nagelsmann weeks ago and still remain interested, but Spurs are yet to make him a formal offer to become their new manager.

The German was sacked by Bayern Munich in March. That came as a real surprise, but he has been heavily linked with the Spurs job since that very day.

Nagelsmann would be a great appointment for Tottenham, but why’s there a delay in talks? Sport1 think they have the answer.

The German media outlet shares the latest on Julian Nagelsmann as he continues to be linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

We told you this morning about how the 35-year-old is surprisingly talking to potential candidates to become a part of his backroom staff, despite the fact that he doesn’t have a job yet.

That may well be because he knows an offer is coming his way in the near future, and the report claims Tottenham spoke to him about the job ‘weeks ago’.

However, there has been no communication between the two parties since for one big reason – Nagelsmann ‘will not’ have any concrete talks until Spurs appoint a new sporting director.

Tottenham’s focus right now is on that, and that’s why news regarding a new manager has been so quiet recently.

TBR View:

Daniel Levy has to get this right, doesn’t he?

The Tottenham chairman, by the look of things, is keen to appoint Nagelsmann, but the German will reportedly not hold any talks until there’s a sporting director in place.

What happens if Levy appoints a new director now and Nagelsmann doesn’t like him?

This is not an easy situation at all for Tottenham, but they need to work on something fast. If they don’t, their summer transfers will get delayed as well, and that will definitely affect them next season.

