Report: Julian Nagelsmann now doing something really surprising after Tottenham move to appoint him











Julian Nagelsmann continues to be linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and the German is now reportedly doing something that’s a ‘real surprise’ ahead of his next job.

Spurs remain on the lookout for a new manager. They have been linked with a number of names ever since Antonio Conte left the club, but none of them has been more exciting than Nagelsmann.

Now, it looks like the German is getting ready for a new job, if a report from Sport1 is to be believed.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham manager target Julian Nagelsmann is in talks to appoint new assistants

When a club, say Tottenham, look to appoint a manager, they will not just be appointing him, the boss will come in with a team of his own.

That may include an assistant manager, a goalkeeping coach, video analysts, psychologists and much more.

Nagelsmann’s backroom staff at Bayern Munich was a very good one, but the report claims all of them have left him for one reason or another.

As a result, Nagelsmann, despite being without a job at the moment, is already in talks with candidates to appoint them as members of his staff before he takes up a new job.

“This is a real surprise,” the outlet begins their article, before revealing that Dino Toppmöller, Benjamin Glück and Xaver Zembrod have all parted ways with Nagelsmann, while his goalkeeping coach Michaelrechner, as well as team psychologist Maximilian Pelka, decided to continue with Bayern.

Nagelsmann is now looking to ‘put together a completely new staff for future projects,’ says the report, and the process is already underway, which is surprising as he hasn’t accepted any club yet and may not do so for a few more months.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

TBR View:

It looks like Julian Nagelsmann is getting ready for a new job this summer, amid all the rumours linking him with the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Spurs reportedly contacted Nagelsmann ‘weeks ago’, but there has not been any progress since. That’s because Spurs’ focus at the moment is to appoint a sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici.

Once that’s done, the priority will become the new manager, and Nagelsmann could well have his backroom staff ready by that point.

It will be interesting to see if the German will accept Spurs this summer.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

