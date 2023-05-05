What Daniel Levy is now doing in pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann for Tottenham











Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy is believed to be personally leading a crusade to bring Julian Nagelsmann in as the next manager.

Levy is once again searching for a new Spurs manager. It comes after he sacked Antonio Conte after the Italian overstepped the mark one too many times in press conferences.

Ryan Mason is in charge at the moment, replacing Cristian Stellini. However, Levy is believed to be looking at someone else longer term, despite Mason’s willingness to take the job permanently.

And according to The Daily Mail, Levy is now personally leading the charge to land Naglesmann as next Spurs boss.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Decided

While there remains other names in the hat for Tottenham, including the likes of Luis Enrique, Ruben Amorim, and Graham Potter, it seems Levy has taken a shine to Nagelsmann.

The German coach initially seemed to distance himself from talks. However, recent days have apparently seen Tottenham make contact again and talks are back on.

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich in a surprising move by the German giants.

Still, Nagelsmann is regarded as one of Euope’s top coaches. Lauded as ‘one of the best coaches in the world’, Nagelsmann is apparently open to taking the Spurs job on certain conditions.

TBR’s View: Levy can please the masses here

If it’s not going to be Mauricio Pochettino, then the next best for Spurs fans is to see Julian Nagelsmann given the job.

The German is quite the prospect as a manager and could well be the long-term project Tottenham have wanted for some time.

He did little wrong in Munich really. There were murmurings of senior players not being overly keen. But overall, he did well.

Nagelsmann would be ideal for Tottenham in the summer. And if he does appoint him, then Daniel Levy buys himself that little bit more time with the fanbase.