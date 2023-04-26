Paul Merson shocked at Mikel Arteta Arsenal team selection against Southampton











Pundit Paul Merson says that he was shocked to see Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pick Fabio Vieira over Jorginho in the draw to Southampton.

The Gunners drew 3-3 with bottom of the league Saints. It was a big dent to their title hopes. It means that Manchester City can go above them if they win their two games in hard.

Arsenal have been without Granit Xhaka due to injury. This has left one of the midfield positions up for grabs in the starting eleven.

This did not go to plan against Southampton as Vieira, who started, failed to have an impact like Xhaka typically does for the club this season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Paul Merson shocked over Mikel Arteta tactical decision in Arsenal draw

Jorginho signed from Chelsea in the January transfer window. Many saw the signing as one to bring experience to the young Arsenal side.

Paul Merson was making his prediction for the upcoming match between Arsenal and Manchester City. He brought up how he was surprised by Arteta’s decision to select Vieira over Jorginho in the match against Southampton.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the pundit said: “Arsenal played Fabio Vieira instead of Jorginho last week, and I thought that was unbelievable. They’ve brought Jorginho in to be a calm head in big matches.

“I didn’t think the game against Southampton was a foregone conclusion, and to keep Jorginho on the bench was a big mistake. Arteta hasn’t done a lot wrong this season, but he made a mistake there.”

The pundit definitely is right to be shocked by the decision by Arteta. The Gunners brought Jorginho in for a reason. With Vieira being very inconsistent in his first season it would have been better to select the January signing.

The Gunners had also drawn their last two games prior to this match. They were clearly needing a leader like £10m Jorginho. He has been a captain in the past and he would have helped them out on the pitch.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

