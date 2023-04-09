Chris Sutton praises Tottenham youngster Oliver Skipp dribbling's against Brighton











Pundit Chris Sutton was quick to praise Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp for his dribbling yesterday.

Covering the match for BT Sport Score (7/4 3:49pm), Sutton was impressed by Skipp’s ability to keep the ball.

He wasn’t impressed with much else yesterday, as Tottenham somehow came away with three points.

They had Son Heung-min and Harry Kane to thank for the goals, although there were some controversial decisions.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck both had goals disallowed after VAR reviews.

There was also a potential foul by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Mitoma in the box that was adjudged not to be a penalty.

Regardless, Cristian Stellini got another win under his belt, and his first since Antonio Conte’s sacking.

The new Tottenham boss hasn’t changed in his short time in charge, but he would have been pleased by Oliver Skipp’s dribbling.

In the absence on Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, Skipp has stepped up in his place.

He’ll be hoping his performances this season mean he’s a part of whoever takes over’s plans next season.

Sutton praises Tottenham youngster Skipp’s dribbling

Reviewing the first-half of Tottenham’s clash with Brighton, Sutton said: “Tottenham occasionally looking a danger on the counter-attack.

“I think [Roberto] De Zerbi will go in at half-time disappointed his team aren’t in front, but Spurs are just breaking out with Skipp, who’s had a couple of really good driving runs.”

The £40,000-a-week midfielder has been a steady presence in the Spurs team in recent weeks.

Jamie O’Hara singled him out for praise after Spurs limped to a 1-1 draw with Everton.

Skipp isn’t the most glamorous player in the Tottenham squad, but his dribbling is an underrated part of his game.

Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Brighton dominated possession yesterday, and Skipp had a tough task marshalling the visitor’s impressive midfield.

Ultimately, Tottenham came away with three points, but once again they flattered to deceive.

They won’t mind if they can qualify for the Champions League in this manner.

However, right now they’ll be hoping either Newcastle or Manchester United falter in the next few weeks.

They also need to make sure their performances pick up, otherwise they’ll be dropping out of Europe’s top competition next season.

