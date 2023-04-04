Jamie O'Hara makes interesting claim about Oliver Skipp after Everton 1-1 Tottenham











Tottenham Hotspur dropped points yet again, this time against Everton, and Jamie O’Hara has delivered his verdict on Oliver Skipp after the game last night.

Spurs were really poor. Antonio Conte’s departure was expected by some to lift the mood around the club, but the performance last night was just as bad as it was two weeks ago.

Skipp, however, seems to have impressed O’Hara.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara praises Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp

Tottenham fans were absolutely furious with their side’s performance last night. O’Hara even walked out of the talkSPORT studio in anger because of one of Cristian Stellini’s post-match comments.

Almost every player who played yesterday, including even goalscorer Harry Kane, should be disappointed with their performance against a side that spent over a third of the game with 10 men.

Jamie O’Hara blasted every single Spurs star yesterday, but he seemed impressed with young Oliver Skipp, who started alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the middle of the park.

The Tottenham-supporting pundit, who was not happy at all, said: “The only player on the pitch tonight who deserved to be on the pitch was Oliver Skipp.

“The rest of them – joke!”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

TBR View

It’s never easy for a 22-year-old like Skipp to play at Goodison Park under the lights. Sean Dyche has got the place jumping again, and Everton created a difficult atmosphere for Tottenham last night.

That, clearly, affected many of Stellini’s players, but Skipp did what he had to do fairly well.

The £40,000-a-week (Spotrac) Englishman had 73 touches of the ball and completed 57 of his 66 passes, maintaining a very decent passing accuracy of 86 per cent (SofaScore).

Skipp can still get better, but he should be pleased about his display last night.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

