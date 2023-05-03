Report: Spurs contact 'incredible' Julian Nagelsmann alternative











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made initial contact with manager Ruben Amorim as a possible alternative to Julian Nagelsmann.

The Sporting Lisbon manager has indicated that he would be interested in taking the Tottenham job at the end of the season, according to The Times.

Talks somewhat hit a stumbling block with Nagelsmann, as per The Telegraph, over confusions around the transfer strategy and who would be leading recruitment.

Amorim has had a successful season in Portugal and seems to be Spurs’ preferred candidate if they cannot get Nagelsmann.

(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

The “incredible” coach has really impressed this season. One of the performances which saw him gain plaudits in England was when Sporting Lisbon knocked out Arsenal in the Europa League this season.

Spurs desperately need to get their managerial appointment correct this summer. They failed to be successful with both Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho. These are two proven winners in the footballing world.

Chairman Daniel Levy is getting a lot of slack. He has made multiple mistakes, including a lot of transfers that have not worked.

Amorim is a young coach, but one who is hungry to succeed and his progressive football would be ideal for Spurs. Fans have got bored of the defensive football they have seen over the last couple of seasons.

The 38 year-old has also won three trophies so far in his managerial career. He will no doubt be hungry to win more and try to end Tottenham’s trophy drought.

Many will no doubt want Nagelsmann instead. Despite this, Amorim is definitely a good second option for Spurs to have in case Nagelsmann doesn’t want to take the job.

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)