Chelsea won’t be hiring 38-year-old manager who’s wanted by Tottenham











Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, after claims he’s also being considered by Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a host of names since Antonio Conte left the club by mutual agreement last month.

But with Cristian Stellini set to take charge until the end of the campaign, the club seem to be taking their time to weigh up their options.

As for Tottenham’s London rivals Chelsea, they have seemingly narrowed down their shortlist after they sacked Graham Potter earlier this month.

And The Athletic reports that Ruben Amorim is not expected to feature among the final list of names for the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Chelsea cool Amorim interest

The outlet claims that despite the fact Chelsea hold Amorim in high regard, he is happy at Sporting and the Blues are expected to switch their attention elsewhere.

Chelsea spoke to the 38-year-old after Thomas Tuchel left earlier in the season too, the Athletic notes.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham are also said to be considering Amorim as a potential replacement for Conte.

Indeed, Portuguese outlet O’Jogo claimed last month that Spurs are the club keeping the closest eye on the Portuguese boss.

Amorim has done a brilliant job at Sporting and Spurs will be familiar with his side’s style of play following their clashes in the Champions League this season.

He’s been described as an ‘incredible’ manager and Chelsea cooling their interest in him would have been a boost to Spurs, but it seems that he is happy at Sporting for the time being.

