‘I have to say’: James McFadden shares what the referee did right before awarding Feyenoord’s penalty vs Celtic

Whenever referees get anything wrong, we as football fans, are always quick to jump on it and pillory them. Every single time.

But when they get it right, they should be commended, right? Of course. Except the referee and VAR seem to have gotten on huge game-changing decision wrong in Celtic’s defeat to Feyenoord last night.

The penalty award that saw Gustaf Lagerbielke has been debated throughout the day and straight after the final whistle.

Neil Lennon was vociferous in his condemnation of the award and Michael Stewart raged at the VAR officials for not getting it right.

But it seems that it wasn’t the referee who actually awarded the spot kick last night. That’s according to former Everton striker, James McFadden.

McFadden shared what he witnessed the referee do before the penalty was awarded and it seems that at the man in black is not to blame for the award.

McFadden said [BBC Sportsound], “I have to say as the play developed I didn’t think it was a penalty. I thought it was just good defending at the time.

“And the referee looked to his assistant to make the decision. The assistant referee on this side has made that decision.

“Because the referee didn’t make it straight away. He has a look over, some sort of discussion with the assistant referee then he points to the spot.”

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Look, many would say that the referee was correct to consult his assistant to get his opinion on the apparent foul but if it wasn’t a straightforward decision to make, why didn’t VAR help him out?

From what I can tell, the vast majority of pundits believe that the referee made a clear and obvious error here. This was the perfect opportunity to use the video technology to ensure any decision made was the correct one.

It makes no difference now. The game is over, Celtic have lost and Feyenoord have the three points. But it does make you wonder what the point of VAR is if it’s not used when the opportunity presents itself.

