Report shares Nicolo Zaniolo's dream club amid Tottenham Hotspur links

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign Nicolo Zaniolo for months now, and a report from Gazzetta dello Sport has shared the player’s stance.

Spurs were fairly quiet in the first half of this month’s window, but there have been plenty of conversations taking place behind the scenes. Arnaut Danjuma has already come in, while it looks like Pedro Porro will follow him to North London very soon.

That reduces the need for Zaniolo, but the Italian hasn’t stopped dreaming.

Nicolo Zaniolo is still dreaming about joining Tottenham

Nicolo Zaniolo is among the most talented players in Italy.

The 23-year-old, branded as a ‘frightening’ player, has been a star for AS Roma for a few years now, and his talent and versatility make him a very attractive option for Tottenham.

Spurs probably viewed Zaniolo as a player who can play on the right wing as well as at right-wing-back. That would’ve been amazing, but with Danjuma coming in and Porro said to be on his way, do Spurs really need him anymore?

The report claims that Zaniolo has offers from Bournemouth and AC Milan at the moment, and his preferred destination out of those two clubs is the Rossoneri. However, the report claims that he still ‘dreams’ of joining Tottenham before the transfer window shuts in four days’ time.

Zaniolo apparently does not want to join Bournemouth, even though the Cherries’ offer has been appreciated by Roma. Milan could be the favourites now, but the player’s wish clearly seems to be a move to North London, to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian has entered the final 18 months of his contract, and it is very likely he will leave Roma this month.

