Fabrizio Romano says Pedro Porro's Tottenham contract is now ready











It’s time to be excited Tottenham Hotspur fans, it really does look like Pedro Porro is going to sign for your club in the coming days.

Spurs have made just one signing in this month’s transfer window – Arnaut Danjuma. The Dutchman is an exciting acquisition, but a right-wing-back is much more of a priority for Antonio Conte.

Porro has been their top target, and Tottenham are reportedly very close to sealing a deal.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Pedro Porro’s Tottenham contract is ready

Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon have been locked in talks over Pedro Porro ever since the January transfer window opened almost four weeks ago.

Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty are Spurs’ right-wing-backs at the moment, and they’ve both struggled to deliver on a consistent basis over the last 18 months.

Djed Spence was brought in last summer, but Conte just does not seem to trust him, and there’s a good chance he’ll be allowed to leave the club on loan in the coming days.

A new right-wing-back has been a priority for Tottenham for a while now, and Fabrizio Romano thinks Spurs will sign Porro ‘very soon’.

He told GiveMeSport: “It was not an easy negotiation because Sporting really wanted to keep the player, but Pedro Porro wanted to go to Tottenham.

“The contract is ready, so they’re just waiting for the final steps of this deal.

“My feeling is that it will be done very soon.”

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

If this deal does go through as expected, Tottenham fans should be delighted.

Porro is among the best players of his age in his position, and he’s a massive upgrade over both Emerson and Doherty. Wing-backs are integral to the way Conte likes to play, and with the Spaniard, his side will definitely be stronger.

The window shuts on Tuesday, which gives Spurs five full days to complete the final details of this deal. That’s more than enough time, and it really does look like Porro will become a new Tottenham player soon.

It will be interesting to see if Porro’s arrival, should it happen, will open the door for one of Emerson or Doherty to leave the club.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Show all