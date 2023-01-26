Tottenham transfer news: Nicolo Zaniolo on the verge of joining AC Milan











Tuttomercato reports that AS Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo is on the verge of joining AC Milan, just days after Tottenham Hotspur had reportedly agreed a fee to sign him.

Tottenham have finally moved to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad this month after completing the signing of Arnaut Danjuma yesterday.

The Dutchman has made the switch from Villarreal on a loan deal until the end of the season, with Sky Sports reporting that they will have the option to make the move permanent over the summer.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for another attacking player in Zaniolo over the past week, with the player looking set to leave the Italian capital.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

90 Min reported that Conte’s men had agreed a fee with Roma earlier this week and it was just the structure of the deal left to sort out. But it seems that the 23-year-old is now closing in on a move to Milan.

Zaniolo on verge of joining AC Milan

TMW reports that Milan are accelerating their move for Zaniolo and feel they could wrap up a deal within the next 48 hours.

The deal would include an option for Milan to buy the Roma star and he is now really close to joining the Rossoneri.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Zaniolo has been described as a ‘frightening’ talent but he hasn’t enjoyed the best season in Serie A. The playmaker was booed by Roma supporters earlier this month after some underwhelming displays.

Tottenham were clearly eyeing a move for Zaniolo as he’s a versatile option who is able to play across the front-three, as well as operating as a number ten.

But Spurs have moved to bring in Danjuma now and it’s been widely reported that the club’s priorities this month were bringing in another attacker and a right wing-back.

