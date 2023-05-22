Report: Sevilla now weighing up making bid for 'special' 23-year-old Arsenal will look to sell this summer











Sevilla are weighing up a bid for Albert Sambi Lokonga, with Arsenal ready to move the midfielder on in the summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that Burnley are already eyeing the 23-year-old ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

It is fair to say that life in North London has not gone to plan for Albert Sambi Lokonga. There was plenty of excitement when he arrived at the Emirates having previously captained Anderlecht.

Sevilla eyeing Lokonga bid

However, he was unable to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s plans on a consistent basis. He has spent the second-half of this season on loan with Crystal Palace. But the sacking of Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park had a negative impact on his minutes with the Eagles.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He is still only 23. But it would appear that Arsenal are planning to cut their losses with Lokonga.

Previous reports from The Sun have suggested that Burnley want Lokonga, with Vincent Kompany keen to be reunited with the youngster he previously labelled ‘special‘.

The Daily Mail is also now reporting that the Clarets are admirers. But they add that Sevilla are considering making a move of their own.

Sevilla certainly have a decent contingent of former Premier League players on their books. And they could be able to offer Lokonga Champions League football next year.

They have reached the Europa League final where they will meet Jose Mourinho’s Roma. So perhaps their ability to make a move for Lokonga will depend on their fortunes in that game.

Unfortunately for Lokonga, Arsenal have made rapid progress since his arrival. They now have to be a lot more ruthless in their decision-making if they hope to remain near the summit in the Premier League.

There is clearly a talented player in there. However, it appears to have simply been the right move at the wrong time for the midfielder.