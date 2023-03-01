Arsenal now likely to sell Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer











Arsenal are now likely to sell Albert Sambi Lokonga in the summer as the Gunners look to strengthen their transfer budget by offloading some of their fringe players, according to a report from The Times.

Lokonga has had a difficult time at the Emirates. The Belgian appeared to be a very exciting signing having already captained Anderlecht before his move. Vincent Kompany previously described him as a ‘special‘ player.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

However, it has never quite clicked at Arsenal for the 23-year-old. His most recent appearance in the Premier League for the Gunners came in the North London derby win back at the very start of October.

Of course, Lokonga left Arsenal in the January transfer window, joining Crystal Palace on loan. It appeared to be a smart move from the Gunners, giving the youngster a chance to prove himself in the top-flight.

Photo by Waleed Zein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

However, perhaps there is a chance that he has already made his final appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side. The Times reports that Lokonga is likely to leave, along with fellow loanee Nuno Tavares.

So it would appear that his spell at Palace is now important for putting Lokonga in the shop window. And Arsenal will also hope that it improves his value after a difficult 18 months.

The Gunners spent around £17 million on Lokonga, according to BBC Sport. He is yet to live up to that fee during his time with Arsenal. But obviously, he is a young player. And he now has a chance to show what he can do at Selhurst Park.

It may be that it is best for all sides if a permanent exit can be agreed this summer. Mikel Arteta is yet to find Lokonga’s role in his side. And the youngster will not want to watch his development stagnate any further.