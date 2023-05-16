Report: PL-bound boss wants reunion with 23-year-old Arsenal player Arteta is ready to sell; he's a huge fan











Vincent Kompany is interested in being reunited with Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, with Burnley eyeing the Arsenal midfielder ahead of their Premier League return.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that Mikel Arteta is ready to listen to offers for the Belgian after a difficult time at the Emirates.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Albert Sambi Lokonga has struggled to make enough of an impact for Arsenal. A loan spell at Crystal Palace started well. But the sacking of Patrick Vieira has had a negative impact on his minutes. And The Sun is now reporting that the Eagles are unlikely to look at keeping him this summer.

Burnley eyeing Lokonga

But that may present an opportunity for his former boss. The Sun reports that Kompany is keen for Burnley to sign Lokonga.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

The report notes that the Clarets boss is a huge fan of the 23-year-old, having worked with him at Anderlecht before his £17 million move to Arsenal.

It is also noted that he has previously compared Lokonga with Yaya Toure.

Unfortunately, it appears to be a move that has simply not worked out for either Arsenal or Lokonga. There was real excitement that this potential leader was arriving at a time when the Gunners’ midfield was such a work in progress.

But he has never been able to take that next step. And Arsenal have moved up a level since his arrival. So his task has only got even harder.

If he wants to stay in the Premier League, the chance to move to Turf Moor will surely appeal. Kompany is building something very impressive with Burnley. And if he thinks Lokonga can add to that, the youngster will surely be very tempted.