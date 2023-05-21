Report: PL boss makes it clear he will not consider having 'incredible' Arsenal target in his squad next term











Pep Guardiola has told the Manchester City hierarchy that he will not consider allowing Joao Cancelo back into his squad next season – in news which may alert Arsenal.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, which suggests that Manchester City could look to make an audacious swap bid which involves Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal, of course, are coming to terms with the fact that they have officially missed out on the Premier League title after their defeat on Saturday. It has been a remarkable campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side. But they need to push the boat out to kick on from here.

Guardiola clear Arsenal target Joao Cancelo will not return to Manchester City squad next year

Reports from 90min claimed that Arsenal want Cancelo. Meanwhile, FootballTransfers have previously suggested that Manchester City could look to do a swap deal involving Cancelo and Kieran Tierney.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

But City may be wary of strengthening Arsenal further. And with that, the Daily Mirror is now reporting that the Cityzens may look to do a negotiate a swap with Bayern Munich, which would involve Joshua Kimmich moving to Eastlands.

The good news for Arsenal is that Guardiola has reportedly made it clear that he will not contemplate Joao Cancelo returning to his dressing room next year. The wide-man caused unrest around the World Cup over his lack of game-time.

So a permanent move looks inevitable.

Cancelo has not had the easiest loan spell at Bayern. And Kimmich has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the world with the Bavarian giants. So you would imagine that they would take some convincing to consider a swap.

But not only would a swap see Arsenal miss out on Cancelo, but also Kimmich. Reports from Marca this week have suggested that Arsenal are one of the sides keen on Kimmich.

Cancelo arguably appears to be the more realistic signing for Arsenal. He is an ‘incredible‘ talent. And City will be wary of selling more players to the Gunners.

But presumably, Guardiola would rather he headed to the Emirates than returned to Manchester City this summer.