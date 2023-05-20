Report: Arsenal and Liverpool want to sign £52m Bayern Munich midfielder











Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer.

It is no secret that the Gunners and Jurgen Klopp’s side are both keen to strengthen their midfield. Arsenal are desperate to sign Declan Rice, while Liverpool have been heavily linked with Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister.

Now, a new name has come out of the rumour mill and it’s a big one – Kimmich – according to Marca.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona want to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich

There aren’t many better midfielders in world football than Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

The 28-year-old has been incredible for the German champions for years now. He is a sensational player, but the report claims he would be happy to leave Bayern this summer to join Spanish champions Barcelona.

However, the report claims that Bayern are unwilling to let Kimmich go this summer and even if they do, it won’t be for a penny less than £52 million (€60m).

To complicate things even more for Barca, Kimmich’s salary will cost in excess of £17.4 million (€20m) a year.

Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford that, which opens the door for Arsenal and Liverpool, who are both reportedly interested in the Germany international.

Kimmich will enter the final two years of his contract at Bayern in July.

Jose Mourinho loves him

You need to be really special for someone like Jose Mourinho to heap praise on you. Kimmich is exactly that.

The Special One is a massive fan of the Bayern Munich man, his versatility and everything he brings to the team. Mourinho just loves him and even went on to brand him as an ‘absolutely phenomenal’ player.

He said in August 2020, as per Goal: “I see him as a top right-back, left-back, centre-back, No.6, No.8, No.10… he has the qualities to be anything!

“I think he looks to me, very intelligent related to football, very intelligent, understands the moments of the games and understands the difference between positions and understands what he has to do here and what he has to do there.

“I think he’s phenomenal, an absolutely phenomenal player.”

