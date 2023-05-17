Report: Guardiola asked Arteta about 'magnificent' Arsenal star this season; he may now leave in Cancelo swap











Arsenal are in talks with Manchester City over a remarkable deal which would involve Joao Cancelo and Kieran Tierney moving in opposite directions this summer.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that Arsenal are admirers of Joao Cancelo as they look to strengthen in both full-back roles.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester City are open to selling the Portuguese. However, they value the defender at £60 million. And with that, there is now scope for an amazing swap deal.

Manchester City and Arsenal could discuss swap involving Joao Cancelo and Kieran Tierney

According to Football Transfers, Manchester City are interested in Kieran Tierney. And actually, Pep Guardiola spoke to Mikel Arteta about the Scotland international during the World Cup.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal were not keen to lose Tierney in January. However, their stance is different heading into this summer. And Tierney could now get the green light to hold talks with City.

Tierney has endured a frustrating season behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order. And a move for the 25-year-old away from the Emirates has seemingly been on the cards for a little while.

Few however, would have imagined that he would end up at the Etihad Stadium. But it seems that Guardiola wants to add him to City’s ranks ahead of next season.

It would be a stunning swap deal. Cancelo has been a player who has helped redefine the wing-back role in recent years. And it is no surprise that Arsenal want to bring him in given their own style of play.

But Tierney moving to Manchester City would be a shock. He has been a ‘magnificent‘ servant for Arsenal, but the move has just not quite worked out how everyone would have hoped.

It will be interesting to see whether Arteta feels letting him join City with Cancelo coming the other way is worthwhile.