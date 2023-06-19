The representatives of Ilkay Gundogan reached out to Barcelona on Sunday to suggest that the Arsenal target is now close to agreeing to join the Catalan giants this summer.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which suggests that Barca are now optimistic that they are going to win the race to sign the Manchester City star.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan’s future is one of the key talking points in the early stages of the summer transfer window. He was immense as Manchester City went on to win the treble.

Gundogan now close to accepting Barcelona offer

He is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium. But unsurprisingly, City want to keep him. He does however, have other offers on the table, with Arsenal and Barcelona making a move. Meanwhile, he has the chance to head to Saudi Arabia.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Reports from Marca over the weekend suggested that Gundogan had told Arsenal, Barcelona and City that he needs more time to decide his future.

But it seems that he may be edging towards opting to join Xavi’s men. Mundo Deportivo reports that Barca have received positive messages from his agent in the last few hours, suggesting that he is ready to take up their offer.

It is claimed that the official answer may not be too far away now.

Arsenal always faced a tough task trying to win the race for Gundogan. It was always likely to be difficult for the 32-year-old to see himself playing for another Premier League side.

Meanwhile, Barca can offer him the chance to play in a new league. And that may be particularly important at this stage of his career.

While the ‘phenomenal‘ Gundogan has not officially confirmed his decision, there is always a chance that there could be a late twist.

But based on these reports, Gundogan is now getting closer to agreeing to join Barcelona.