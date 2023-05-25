'Doesn't sit right': Kieran Gibbs says Arsenal now making move for 'phenomenal' player leaves a sour taste











Kieran Gibbs has suggested that Arsenal need to push the boat out if there is a chance of signing Ilkay Gundogan this summer, but admitted that a move for the Manchester City star would also not entirely sit right with him.

Gibbs was speaking to ESPN about the prospect of Ilkay Gundogan making the move to Arsenal this summer. The German’s contract at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the season.

He has played a key role in Pep Guardiola’s men clinching another title. But it would appear that the Cityzens are not planning to offer the three-year deal Gundogan is looking for.

Gibbs has mixed feelings as Arsenal eye Ilkay Gundogan

Reports from Football Transfers recently noted that Arsenal want Gundogan. And he would be open to making the move if they are the ones to offer the terms he is looking for at the Etihad.

It would appear to be a coup for Arsenal to sign the 32-year-old. And Gibbs insisted that he would be a superb signing. However, he expressed some concern about the possibility of another Manchester City player making the move to the Emirates.

“I would push it,” he told ESPN. “I think he’s been an outstanding player for City, I even loved him at Dortmund – played against him a few times there. And I always could tell that he has phenomenal ability. Top, top player.

“It does leave a little sour taste that we just keep stealing players from City to make Arsenal stronger. I feel that that’s a little bit, I don’t know how to explain it, there’s a little bit that doesn’t sit right with me. But you can’t deny the quality of this guy.”

You can understand where Gibbs is coming from. Both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko were important players at Manchester City without ever being key men to the side.

Gundogan meanwhile, is approaching an age where he may be nearing the end of his peak. So that may explain why City are not breaking the bank to keep him at Eastlands.

Mikel Arteta obviously moved to Arsenal after working closely with Guardiola. And he has tried to implement his own version of Guardiola’s system in North London.

In fairness, what Arsenal are building took them to the brink of the title this year. The points difference may ultimately say something else. But the Gunners pushed City all the way.

They need more signings in several areas. But you can see why they may feel adding Gundogan could be an opportunity too good to turn down.