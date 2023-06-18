Arsenal are amongst the teams to have been informed by Ilkay Gundogan that he needs more time to make a decision about his future.

That is according to a report from Marca, which suggests that the Germany international wants one more week before he chooses where he will be playing next year.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Ilkay Gundogan is one of the most in-demand players on the market in the early stages of the summer transfer window. He played a vital role in getting Manchester City over the line in the Premier League and FA Cup in particular.

Gundogan tells Arsenal and others he needs another week to decide future

Unsurprisingly, the Cityzens want to keep the 32-year-old. But Marca notes that Gundogan is also attracting attention from Barcelona, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Photo by Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Marca suggests that Gundogan had intended to decide where he would be playing next season this week. However, he needs more time.

According to the report, he has informed all of the clubs that he wants another week to decide.

The news is not terrible for Arsenal. You would imagine that he would have only spoken with the teams who have a genuine chance of securing his signature.

That would suggest that Mikel Arteta’s men are in the mix. But it is going to be a tough task to convince Gundogan to move to the Emirates.

Manchester City are absolutely dominant in world football right now. So joining another Premier League side is surely going to be difficult.

At least Barcelona and PSG can offer Gundogan the chance to play in a league he has not yet experienced. So Arsenal are going to have to pull out of the stops to secure a deal.

But it would be worth it. Gundogan is a ‘phenomenal‘ player who was immense in the title run-in. So it would be a huge statement if they could secure his signature.