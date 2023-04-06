Report: Marseille make decision about Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares











Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares’ loan spell at Marseille looks like it will soon come to a disappointing end.

The Portuguese full-back joined the Gunners from Benfica before the start of last season. He began the campaign brilliantly and even kept Kieran Tierney out of the side for a few games. However, his fortunes changed following the turn of the year and Mikel Arteta decided he wasn’t good enough.

Now at Marseille, there is a sense of déjà vu for young Tavares.

Nuno Tavares’ attitude has annoyed Marseille leaders

Just like in his first few months with Arsenal, Tavares was outstanding for Marseille in the first half of this season. He was almost unplayable at times and was one of Igor Tudor’s key assets.

However, in 2023, Tavares’ form has dipped more and more as the weeks have gone by.

He has been blasted by the French media on more than one occasion, and just last week, he was even kicked out of training by Marseille boss Tudor for lack of effort.

Now, Foot-Sur7 have shed some light on Tavares’ future. They write that the Arsenal loanee’s attitude has really annoyed the leaders at Marseille and they now have no intention of keeping hold of him beyond the end of this season.

Tavares will return to Arsenal in the summer, and a decision on his future will then have to be made.

TBR View:

This isn’t the first time Tavares’ attitude has been called into question.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported back in February that Arteta and his staff at Arsenal were often ‘annoyed’ by Tavares’ behaviour when he was at the club last season.

That’s probably why the Arsenal boss decided to loan him out in the summer, and seeing that those problems have not gone away, it’s unlikely he’ll ever play for the Gunners again.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Tavares this summer.

