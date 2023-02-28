Nuno Tavares gets a terrible rating after his performance vs PSG











Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is having a fine season on loan at Marseille, but the defender had an evening to forget against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The Gunners signed the talented Portuguese left-back from Benfica before the start of last season. He began the campaign in fantastic style and even kept Kieran Tierney out of the side for a while.

However, his confidence and form dipped after the turn of the year, and Mikel Arteta decided to loan him out to Marseille last summer.

Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares gets a terrible rating after his performance vs PSG

Nuno Tavares has been one of Marseille’s best players this season.

The 23-year-old is really thriving in Igor Tudor’s wing-back system, but the Marseille manager, for whatever reason, decided to deploy Tavares on the opposite side against PSG.

That decision backfired as the Arsenal loanee did not look comfortable at all. He was caught out a few times, and his side went in at the break 2-0 down.

Later in the second half, Tudor decided to use Tavares in his natural left-wing-back position. He didn’t suddenly become phenomenal, but he managed to create a glorious chance for Alexis Sanchez, who failed to convert it.

French newspaper La Provence, as relayed by SportWitness, were far from happy with Tavares’ performance. They gave the Arsenal man a 2.7/10 rating and blasted Tudor for his ‘disastrous’ idea of deploying him on the right side.

The outlet further wrote that they saw a ‘negative’ version of Tavares emerge in the 3-0 defeat against PSG.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

It’s a bit harsh to put all the blame on Tavares – he should never have played as a right-wing-back.

The newspaper does not think he did any better on the opposite side in the second half, but he looked a lot more comfortable and should’ve really had an assist to his name.

That game aside, Tavares should be really happy with his performances on loan this season. He has scored six goals in Ligue 1 in 21 appearances, which is a phenomenal return for a defender.

It will be interesting to see what Arsenal will do with Tavares once his loan deal ends this summer.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

