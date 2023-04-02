Nuno Tavares booted out of Marseille training by Igor Tudor











Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares is facing an uncertain future with Marseille after it was revealed he’d been kicked out of training.

Tavares is currently on loan with the Ligue 1 side from Arsenal and has had an up and down time of things since making the move.

However, a report from L’Equipe, via GFFN, has claimed that Tavares has been banished from a training session recently for what is being called a lack of effort. Manager Igor Tudor is said to have come down hard on Tavares after making it clear to his players he expects certain standards.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Discipline

Tavares, who signed for Arsenal for around £8m, was hoping his time in France would be the kickstart his career needed.

But after making a positive start, Tavares has had a number of mishaps and poor performances recently.

He has recently been dropped and was slammed by French media for a ‘3/10’ performance. Further, it’s also been claimed Mikel Arteta is ready to sell Tavares this summer as part of his overhaul of the squad players.

TBR’s View: Tavares will be leaving Arsenal

But it doesn’t look like it will be to Marseille, if Igor Tudor is still around.

Tavares will have to go in the category of signings that just haven’t worked out for Arsenal. They have got so much right in the market recently but the £8m spent here is a bit of a waste.

There is clearly an element of talent there with Tavares. But he just doesn’t seem up to standard for Arsenal and if he is not even putting it in in training, then that’s serious alarm bells time for everyone.

The Gunners will be hoping they can get their money back this summer at least. Someone will take Tavares, but just who, remains open to debate.