Report: Marcus Thuram wants big Premier League offer amid Arsenal links











Arsenal are just one of several Premier League clubs reportedly hoping to sign Marcus Thuram on a free transfer this summer.

Links between the Gunners and the France international go back a number of months.

Last April, The Athletic noted how Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had expressed an interest in Thuram in the past.

As well as Arsenal and Spurs, the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are apparently in pursuit.

FC Inter News have now shared an update regarding Thuram’s future, and it offers the Gunners a potential boost.

The outlet – via Sport Witness – claims Inter Milan remain in the picture for the Borussia Monchengladbach ace.

Apparently, they made a ‘concrete proposal’ to Thuram some time ago.

They have reportedly offered €5m net for the next five years and using the Italian Growth Decree to their advantage.

However, Thuram and his entourage are apparently waiting for a ‘more economically advantageous’ offer than Inter’s to turn up in the Premier League.

The report notes that Newcastle and Aston Villa have approached the player’s camp, but haven’t made an offer.

In addition, Bayern Munich are said to also be in the race for Thuram.

How high would Arsenal go?

Thuram is a ‘phenomenal’ player who reportedly remains on Arsenal’s radar despite their strong front line.

The Gunners signed Leandro Trossard just last month.

In addition, Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun has been impressing on loan at Reims.

The Gunners talent could well get a first-team chance under Mikel Arteta next season.

Nonetheless, Thuram is a top talent who’ll soon be available on a free transfer.

He is also versatile, and can feature on both flanks as well as up front.

However, Arsenal could well find themselves in a bidding war with other top clubs for Thuram’s services.

While there won’t be a transfer fee, other clubs could go big on salary offers and sign-on fees.

If that’s the case, it remains to be seen how high Arsenal would go, considering their attacking ranks are strong.