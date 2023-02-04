Report: Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool want to sign Marcus Thuram











According to AS in Spain, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are among other clubs interested in signing Marcus Thuram in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for a few months now. Many believed he’d be on the move in January after he entered the final six months of his Borussia Monchengladbach contract, but nothing materialised.

He’ll be available on a free transfer in the summer, and he’s not short of options. Clubs from England, Spain and Italy reportedly want to sign him.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/Defodi Images via Getty Images

Marcus Thuram will be a wanted man at the end of the season.

The Frenchman, branded as a ‘phenomenal’ player, has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances for Gladbach since the start of this campaign. He picked up a couple of assists at the World Cup too, despite not starting a single game in the entire competition.

Thuram will almost certainly be on the move this summer, and the report claims as many as six clubs want to sign him – Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan.

It has also been claimed that many more suitors are expected to join the race, with reports in January revealing that Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United were all interested in his services too.

Thuram, however, wants to join a club who are in the Champions League. As things stand, Arsenal and Inter Milan look almost certain to qualify, while Atletico Madrid should also get there.

But, Liverpool, Tottenham and Juventus’ position is not certain, and that could give the others an edge in the race.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

TBR View:

Thuram really is an interesting option for multiple clubs in Europe.

The 25-year-old can play anywhere across the front three and as his numbers show, he has an eye for creating and scoring goals as well.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool all strengthened their attack in the January transfer by bringing in Leandro Trossard, Arnaut Danjuma and Cody Gakpo respectively.

It will be interesting to see if any of them will make a move for Thuram in the summer.

Photo by Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

