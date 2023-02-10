Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners position themselves for Marcus Thuram scramble











Arsenal are positioning themselves to be in with a chance of signing French striker Marcus Thuram this summer, according to reports.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Gunners are one of a number of clubs, including Newcastle and Aston Villa, who are keen on bringing the Frenchman to the Premier League.

Thuram was a bit-part player for France in the World Cup but impressed in his cameo appearances. He is set to be out of contract in the summer and available on a free. He failed to get a move in January, despite reported interest from Chelsea at the time.

Photo by Maja Hitij – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

However, Sport now claims that a queue of English clubs, including Arsenal, are ready to sign Thuram. It’s claimed the Gunners feel they’re firmly in the mix to land the forward.

Lauded as ‘phenomenal‘ player by Denis Zakaria, Thuram would bring pace, good finishing, and movement to the Arsenal front line. In January, he was said to be available for around £10m, but Gladbach were more than happy to keep him for now rather than cash in.

Arsenal are all set for another big summer of transfer action. The Gunners missed out on key targets in January but are expected to pursue the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

TBR’s View: Thuram a good freebie for Arsenal

It doesn’t always need to be about the big spending at clubs. Sometimes, a good free-transfer can have an impact and Marcus Thuram is certainly proven enough to do a job for the Gunners.

We all saw in the World Cup how he impacted games for one of the best teams in the world. France have an abundance of attacking talent. But Thuram still managed to show his worth.

If Arsenal can do this one on a free, then it would make huge sense really.