Report: Manchester United send clear indication they want Arsenal target Rasmus Hojlund











BT have reported that Manchester United have sent a “clear indication” that they want to sign Arsenal transfer target Rasmus Hojlund.

Arsenal are interested and Corriere Della Sera say he will cost £60million. Now, BT reports that Man United and Spanish giants Real Madrid have sent “a letter of interest”. This is to show that they are both keen to sign Hojlund.

This statement of intent doesn’t mean they are at the front of the queue. Despite this, it is the biggest indication that they want to sign him.

Arsenal will now have to decide whether to follow suit or whether to look elsewhere as they look to pursue another finisher for their squad.

Photo by Stefano Nicoli/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Manchester United want Arsenal target Rasmus Hojlund

It is no shock to see the Atalanta star linked to huge clubs. The 20 year old has managed five goals in four Denmark appearances. He also has eight goals and three assists this season.

He is showing that he has the potential to become a great finisher. This is something that all clubs in Europe desperately want.

Arsenal have a great striker in Gabriel Jesus. They also have 21 year old striker Falorin Balogun out on loan in Ligue 1. For Reims he has 18 goals in 30 appearances. Due to this, they may not feel the need to attempt to sign another forward for the time being.

BT also reveal that Chelsea are interested in Hojlund as well. The Danish international is highly rated and has been drawing comparisons to Erling Haaland, per Ben Jacobs, and also Zlatan Ibrahimovic, via Gian Piero Gasperini.

No doubt Hojlund, who has been hailed as a ‘phenomenal talent’, is an exciting prospect. We will see a lot more clubs across Europe battle it out for his signature over the summer.

Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Show all