'The next Haaland': Arsenal have been scouting an absolutely 'phenomenal talent' recently - journalist











Speaking on the NUFC Matters YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs has been discussing Rasmus Holjund after Erling Haaland’s five-goal haul for Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

The Manchester City star was at his very best against RB Leipzig, and quickly after going on air Jacobs was asked about who the next Haaland is and who will be signing him.

Interestingly, Jacobs said that Hojlund is seen as the next Haaland in a number of circles, and he also claimed that Arsenal have been scouting him as of late.

The next Haaland

Jacobs spoke about the Danish striker.

“First of all, the next Haaland is seen as Rasmus Hojlund, he’s a phenomenal talent and one that many Premier League clubs are monitoring at this stage. I think Arsenal and Real Madrid are actually the two teams that have been scouting him at this point, he’s only 20 years of age, he plays for Atalanta and the Denmark national team,” Jacobs said.

Exciting

The fact that Arsenal are monitoring a striker being dubbed the next Haaland is incredibly exciting.

Of course, there’s a long way to go before Hojlund can genuinely be compared to Haaland, but it has to be said that their styles of play are similar.

Fast, tall, and the most innate of striker’s instincts, Hojlund could well be the next great striker to come through in Europe.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, Real Madrid are also keen, and when Los Blancos come calling, it’s hard to turn them down.

Madrid, of course, missed out on Haaland this past summer, so you can bet your bottom dollar that they won’t want to miss out on the next Haaland if he’s available at the end of the season.

