Report: Arsenal are now the favourites to sign Rasmus Hojlund for big fee











Arsenal are now reportedly leading the race to sign Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The Gunners have mostly targeted young players with huge potential over the last few years. They even have one of the youngest sides in Europe at the moment and are still on top of the league table.

If you’re a talented young player and want to take your game to a whole new level, Mikel Arteta is the manager to work under, and the Arsenal boss now apparently has his eye on 20-year-old Hojlund.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Arsenal are now the favourites to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is among the most talented strikers of his age in the world.

The Dane, who switched Austrian side Sturm Graz for Atalanta last summer, is on every top club’s radar now. He has been sensational this season, scoring a combined 14 goals and providing five assists for his two clubs at domestic level.

Now, Hojlund has been proving his class on the international stage. The youngster scored five goals for Denmark in their two games in this international break, which is a stunning record for anyone, let alone a 20-year-old.

That’s why Hojlund is a wanted man, and Italian outlet CalcioMercato has revealed today that Arsenal are in pole position to sign the Dane in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that Juventus also really like Hojlund and view him as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic should he leave Turin at the end of this season.

Hojlund still has over four years left on his contract and his current valuation, which is certain to go up, stands at around £40 million (€45m).

TBR View:

Hojlund is an ‘extraordinary‘ talent.

The 20-year-old, who has been likened to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, has all the characteristics to become a top player in the coming years, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves Atalanta for a bigger club.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard up top, while Gabriel Martinelli can also play there. Folarin Balogun will also be back in the summer, which all but eliminates the need for a new striker.

However, Hojlund offers something different to all of the above players. That could be why Arsenal are chasing him and we must say, he’d be a fantastic signing if they can get him.

