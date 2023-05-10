Report: Manchester United plotting £100m bid for 'incredible' Newcastle target











Manchester United and Newcastle United are both reportedly looking to sign Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos this summer.

Both the Red Devils and the Magpies have been linked with the 21-year-old for months now.

Ahead of the January transfer window, The Athletic reported that Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of Ramos.

Photo by Nuno Branco/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Meanwhile, links between Newcastle and the Portuguese prodigy go back to last summer.

Indeed, there were reports doing the rounds claiming the Magpies were leading the race for Ramos.

At the time, Benfica reportedly wanted around £34million for the talented forward.

Now, Man United and Newcastle could now be looking to spend at least double that, if not triple.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils are plotting a potential club-record bid for Ramos.

Man United and Benfica are reportedly looking to discuss a deal worth £70million to £100million including add-ons.

The transfer could eclipse their transfer record, which stands at £89.3 million in 2016 for Paul Pogba from Juventus.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Our view

It’s not surprising to see Man United and Newcastle both looking at Ramos as a potential marquee summer signing.

He has enjoyed a wonderful 2022-23 campaign, registering 25 goals and 11 assists from 44 club outings.

Ramos also made a big impact at the 2022 World Cup with a hat-trick and an assist for Portugal against Switzerland.

Benfica traditionally sell their best players for a huge profit as part of their business model.

With that in mind, both the Red Devils and the Magpies will certainly fancy their chances of landing the “incredible” Ramos.

That said, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will be willing to match or beat a purported £100million offer from Old Trafford.