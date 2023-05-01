Report: Manchester United join Tottenham in the race to sign £60m PL star











Tottenham Hotspur were viewed as the favourites to sign James Maddison this summer, but Manchester United have now reportedly joined the race to get him.

The 26-year-old Leicester City star has been linked with almost every top club in the country over the last few years, He is a ‘sensational‘ playmaker, and he could be on the move soon.

Maddison will enter the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium this summer.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Manchester United join Tottenham in the race to sign James Maddison

The Telegraph have shared the latest on Maddison’s future beyond the end of the season.

The Englishman has had a decent campaign so far, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in 25 Premier League games. That is a very good return for an attacking midfielder, especially for a side who have been awful this season.

Leicester are currently 18th in the table and are at serious risk of getting relegated. If they go down, Maddison will definitely leave, but the report claims it’s inevitable he’ll be sold irrespective of what happens in the table.

The report claims that Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle are all interested in Maddison, who is set to be available for a fee between £45 million and £60 million.

Tottenham are in a mess right now and are without a permanent manager, while Manchester United and Newcastle are both set to qualify for the Champions League next season. That could push Maddison out of Daniel Levy’s reach.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Journalist claimed three weeks ago that Maddison was joining Spurs

It looked very likely that Maddison would be on the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

No other big club has really been linked with him over the last few months apart from Tottenham and Newcastle, and many believed Spurs could beat the Magpies to his signature.

Newcastle journalist Craig Hope even went as far as saying on Sky Sports that he’s hearing Maddison will sign for Tottenham when the summer transfer window opens.

“I don’t expect James Maddison to go to Newcastle now, the noises I’m hearing, he will be going to Spurs,” he said.

With Manchester United in the mix now, Tottenham could end up missing out.

(Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Show all