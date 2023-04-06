Journalist shares update on James Maddison amid links to Tottenham











The Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has claimed that Leicester City star James Maddison is likely to sign for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Tottenham are currently without a permanent manager after the club parted ways with Antonio Conte 10 days ago.

Of course, the search for a new permanent boss will be Spurs’ top priority heading into the summer. But it seems that the club are lining up a marquee signing for a potential new manager in James Maddison.

Indeed, The Telegraph reported just yesterday that Spurs are leading the race for Maddison, with the 26-year-old looking set to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Maddison will have just a year left on his contract come the summer and Hope has told Sky Sports that he’s heard the England star will be moving to Tottenham.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Maddison to sign for Tottenham

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Wednesday night, Hope claimed that despite links to Newcastle United, Maddison is likely to end up at Spurs.

“I don’t expect James Maddison to go to Newcastle now, the noises I’m hearing, he will be going to Spurs,” the journalist said.

Of course, many Spurs fans may be wondering why the club are lining up potential transfers without a permanent manager in the dugout.

But Maddison is a player who has been on Tottenham’s radar for quite some time now.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

The Leicester man is enjoying yet another exceptional campaign in the Midlands, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in the Premier League.

Spurs are in desperate need of a creative player in the middle of the park and the £60 million-rated Maddison would certainly fit the bill.

Despite not having a permanent boss in the dugout, it’s likely that any potential new manager would be delighted to have a player of Maddison’s quality in the squad.

