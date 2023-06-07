Report: Manager tells 'very special' player he's got to leave, after claims Tottenham and Liverpool want him











Franck Kessie has been told he has to leave Barcelona this summer.

That is according to AS, who report that the Ivorian will be the first player out of the door at Camp Nou in the upcoming transfer window as a fire sale gets underway.

Barcelona, as has been the case for the past few years, are struggling financially and they need to ship out a few players before making any new signings.

With Kessie arriving on a free last summer, meaning that any fee he is sold for can be registered on the financial books as pure profit, he’s a prime candidate to go.

Apparently, Xavi has already told Kessie why he has to leave, and the player is expected to be the first out the door this summer.

So, where will he go?

Well, there have been reports about both Tottenham and Liverpool being interested, and AS, once again, named both Premier League clubs as a potential landing spot.

Inter Milan are also credited with an interest by AS, but that may be a bit of sticky deal due to Kessie’s long-standing ties with AC Milan. However, a number of players have crossed that divide in recent years.

The ‘very special’ midfielder will be available for around €35m (£30m) this summer and for a player with bags of Champions League experience, that is a bit of a bargain.

Tottenham are now in a position to start making signings after appointing a new manager, while Liverpool, as we know, are keen on midfield reinforcements this summer.

Where Kessie ends up remains to be seen, but he’s certainly a player to keep an eye on as the transfer rumour mill begins to heat up.

