Spurs in better position to sign £30m title-winning midfielder than Liverpool - report











This week, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou from Celtic on a four-year contract.

Although Spurs are still looking for a new director of football, speculation over new players is still likely to intensify.

Tottenham could do with overhauling their squad after a dismal season that saw them finish eighth and trophyless.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Spanish outlet Sport – via Sport Witness – have published a report linking Spurs with Barcelona’s Franck Kessie.

Tottenham are apparently an ‘option’ for the midfielder, who could leave the Camp Nou after just one season.

The La Liga champions have apparently identified several potential sales in order to raise funds.

Although nobody wants to leave, the club is reportedly putting pressure on them and they have ‘no other option’.

Kessie is among those and, although he wants a Serie A return, their top clubs apparently can’t meet his asking price.

Barca’s priority is apparently to find a club who will pay a minimum fee of €35m (£30million) for Kessie.

There’s been speculation about Liverpool, but Sport state Tottenham seem ‘better positioned’ from England.

However, Kessie reportedly wants European football, which Spurs cannot give him.

Our view

Kessie is a top player who would be a superb addition to the Tottenham ranks.

He has won two titles over the past two seasons, with AC Milan and then with Barca.

In addition, £30million is definitely affordable for Spurs, who will want to invest in their squad.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

However, the fact Tottenham have no European football to offer Kessie could well be a deal-breaker.

At the same time, if Barca won’t negotiate with the likes of Milan, Inter or Juventus, that’s a problem for Kessie.

He’s currently in a bit of a difficult position, so let’s see how this pans out, and hopefully he’ll find a good solution.