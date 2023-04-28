Report makes Maurizio Sarri claim as Tottenham's manager search continues











Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with a number of managers, and the latest name to come out of the rumour mill is Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri.

Spurs have let two managers leave this summer – Antonio Conte a month ago and then his assistant Cristian Stellini this week. Ryan Mason has got the job until the end of the season now, but there will likely be a new permanent boss this summer.

Could Sarri, who was previously at Chelsea, be the one?

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tottenham are considering Maurizio Sarri to become their new manager

Tottenham‘s priority target is still Julian Nagelsmann.

The German lost his job at Bayern Munich not too long ago, and after he distanced himself from the Chelsea job, reports have claimed that he’s ‘tempted’ to accept Spurs.

However, the finances involved in the deal are complicating things for Tottenham, and Daniel Levy may have to look elsewhere to fill his managerial void.

Citta Celeste report this week that Tottenham are ‘alert’ about Sarri’s situation as they continue their hunt for a new manager to replace Conte and Stellini.

However, Lazio are well protected having tied the 64-year-old Italian down to a contract until 2025.

Photo by Alessio Marini/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He had a bust-up with Mauricio Pochettino

Back in January 2019, when Sarri was at Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino was at the helm at Tottenham, the two managers went at each other on the touchline.

It was the semi-final of the Carabao Cup between the two sides, and Eric Dier caught David Luiz with a late challenge, leaving the Brazilian on the floor in pain. Sarri was furious on the touchline and waved the imaginary card, urging the referee to take further action.

Pochettino, who is usually calm on the touchline, was far from pleased, and he went and confronted Sarri. The two exchanged words before being separated.

Football is a funny game and it really would be amusing to see Daniel Levy go for Sarri after refusing to bring Pochettino back to the club.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

