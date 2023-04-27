Tottenham fear manager target may actually be too expensive











Tottenham Hotspur have made Julian Nagelsmann the top name on their four-man shortlist in the race for their next manager, but fear that the German may prove to be too expensive to appoint.

That is according to The Telegraph, who suggest that Julian Nagelsmann still has more than three years on the contract he signed with Bayern Munich. And the Bavarian giants are paying Nagelsmann around £10.6 million a year.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

They will be due compensation if he finds another club this season. And The Telegraph reports that Nagelsmann will expect compensation if his contract is terminated.

Tottenham fear Nagelsmann may be too expensive

The Telegraph notes that Tottenham have put Nagelsmann at the top of their wishlist. However, there is a limit to what they are prepared to pay for the 36-year-old. Therefore, there must be some uncertainty over whether they are going to be able to facilitate an appointment – if Nagelsmann is keen.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It is claimed that he is indeed interested in the role.

Much will depend on the other names also on their radar. Nagelsmann does not appear to be all Tottenham fans’ cup of tea.

His time with Bayern Munich did not go particularly well by their standards. And Spurs have not moved forward under the two marquee names they have turned to most recently.

Tottenham need to appoint a manager who fancies getting stuck into a project; determined to put the foundations in place to really take the side forward with a clear identity.

The last manager to do that was obviously Mauricio Pochettino. And he looks set to now get the Chelsea job. So that will only add to the pressure on Daniel Levy to make sure that he makes the right choice.

It is not clear whether Nagelsmann would be loved in the same way as Pochettino was. And with that, it is absolutely imperative that he delivers success if he comes in – particularly as it is clearly not going to be cheap to appoint him.