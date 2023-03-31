Journalist claims Hugo Lloris leaving Tottenham is expected











Journalist Dean Jones has been speaking about the future of Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Lloris is close to a comeback after being injured. The French international has seen Fraser Forster do well in his absence but given his status as club captain, Lloris will expect to come back into the starting XI.

However, with Antonio Conte leaving, there has been talk that a number of players could end up following suit this summer.

Departure

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones has claimed that should Lloris be one of the players to leave, it wouldn’t be a big surprise.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Lloris did end up following Conte out the door. We know that they’re on the lookout for a new goalkeeper at the moment and the final decision on Lloris’ future is not yet made,” Jones said.

“But I think it almost makes sense that you start to use this situation as a clean slate.”

Of course, reports earlier in the week had suggested Lloris would be following Conte out of the door at Spurs.

Lloris has made more than 400 appearances for Spurs since signing from Lyon for just £12m in 2012.

TBR’s View: Tottenham and Lloris need to move on

It’s not that Hugo Lloris has become a bad goalkeeper or done anything wrong. It’s more that now he’s well into his 30s and on big money, the time has probably come for both to part ways.

Lloris has been a fine old servant for Tottenham. You don’t make so many appearances and be club captain without having something about you.

Key for Tottenham now is ensuring they find a suitable replacement. Lloris has been such a regular feature and seen off a number of challengers over the years that finding that man could be harder than imagined.