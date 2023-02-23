Some Tottenham insiders feel 'magnificent' player is actually underrated by the club's hierarchy











Some within Tottenham feel that Hugo Lloris has been underrated by the hierarchy of the club at certain times.

Football.London have reported on Lloris’ situation at the club as Spurs look for a new long-term option between the sticks.

The report says that some insiders feel it was not right that Lloris had to almost see out the six-year deal he signed in 2016 before getting offered a new one.

His current contract runs out in 2024, but Spurs want the goalkeeping situation resolved by then, and Lloris has made errors this season at times.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Some inside Tottenham feel the club hierarchy has underrated Lloris

The report points to previous attempts made to replace Lloris down the years, which have ultimately been unsuccessful.

They mention the arrival of Pau Lopez under Mauricio Pochettino, which did not go to plan, as he failed to make the grade at Spurs.

Then, under Nuno Espirito Santo, Pierluigi Gollini came in on an initial loan, with the aim of taking over from Lloris longer term but that did not happen either.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Harry Kane was recently asked about Lloris and said, “Hugo is really important for us and if we’re going to keep clean-sheets he’s going to have to make a save or two like he did today.

“It’s not just Hugo who has had a difficult time, the whole time have had a difficult moment.

“It’s part of being a team, you stick together. He’s a great leader among the player, he’s a great captain and we are all behind him. There’s nothing more to say.

“He’s going to keep working hard and he’s made some magnificent saves this year to keep us in games, like he did today, and I’m sure he’ll continue to do that.”