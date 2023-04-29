Report: Liverpool want to sign 22-year-old midfielder who is ‘just like Tchouameni’











According to Bruno Andrade, speaking on CNN Portugal, Liverpool want to sign Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP this summer.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been making a real mark over in the Primera Division with Sporting for the past two years now. He’s stepped into the hole left behind by Joao Palhinha brilliantly this season, and he’s caught the eye of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both previously been linked, and now, Liverpool are apparently keen to bring the 22-year-old to Anfield.

It’s not surprising at all to hear that the Reds are in for Ugarte. After all, he has been described as ‘just like’ Aurelian Tchouameni in the past, and, as we know, Liverpool are huge fans of the Real Madrid midfielder.

Ugarte is certainly similar to Tchouameni in a number of ways. He’s brilliant on the ball, he’s incredibly energetic and he reads the game brilliantly.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are still in love with Tchouameni as a player, and while he may not be gettable this summer, Ugarte is the next best thing.

Of course, whether or not this move does come to fruition remains to be seen.

Liverpool have been linked with pretty much every midfielder under the sun this summer, and while these Ugarte links are fresh and interesting, reports in the media would have you believe that the Reds are chasing up to 20 different midfield players this summer.

Whether it’s Ugarte, Ryan Gravenberch or Mason Mount, it looks almost certain that Liverpool will be adding to their midfield ranks this summer, and it sounds as though they’re very much targeting a younger profile of player.

Ugarte is certainly a player to keep an eye on as we head into the summer and Liverpool try to reinforce that midfield.

