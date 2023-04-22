Report: Arsenal captivated by Manuel Ugarte as scouts sent to watch him











Arsenal are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield ranks at the end of the season.

The Gunners have two superb first-choice midfielders, but not much strength in depth beyond that.

Fabio Vieira struggled when he filled in for Arsenal regular Granit Xhaka against Southampton.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Albert Sambi Lokonga is out on loan at Crystal Palace, while Jorginho hasn’t had much of a look-in lately.

With that in mind, Arsenal could certainly do with improving their quality in the middle of the park.

According to O Jogo – via Sport Witness – the Gunners have been ‘captivated’ by Sporting Lisbon’s Manuel Ugarte.

The 23-year-old’s display against Arsenal apparently motivated them to send scouts to watch him against Juventus.

Mikel Arteta reportedly wants a ‘complete midfielder’ to join, and he ‘liked’ Ugarte’s display against his side.

Luckily for Arsenal, Sporting are apparently looking to raise funds in the summer.

Ugarte departing is ‘practically inevitable’ as the Primeira Liga giants could struggle to make the Champions League.

The player’s current release clause set at €60m (£54m) and he’s reportedly showing no desire to renew his deal.

Whether Arsenal will pay such a figure is not clear.

However, they are apparently among the suitors and the ‘most recent’ to show an interest in him.

Photo by Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Our view

Whatever happens this season, Arsenal are a club on the up and need to strike while the iron is hot.

Assuming they get Champions League football, they’ll be able to attract an elite calibre of player.

Ugarte would be a great shout for the Gunners. He’s incredibly talented, versatile, technically superb, and works hard.

Earlier this year, Liverpool.com published an opinion article urging the Reds to look at Ugarte.

‘A tenacious midfielder who reads the game well and is blessed with astute technical ability,’ they wrote.

‘Ugarte’s best asset is his ability to intercept the ball and break up opposition attacks.’

‘Just like Tchouameni, while Ugarte is comfortable in the holding midfield role, he can also slot in as a number eight and provide a box-to-box role if necessary.’

However, Arsenal may well have competition for Ugarte’s services.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Leeds are apparently in pursuit too.